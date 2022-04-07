Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Raises Dividend to $0.80 Per Share

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Constellation Brands has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $11.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

STZ stock opened at $231.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -772.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.44. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

