Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Constellation Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.200-$11.500 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.20-11.50 EPS.

STZ opened at $231.81 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -772.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -1,013.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 272.2% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.32.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.