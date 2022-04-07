Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of STZ.B opened at $262.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $107.51 and a twelve month high of $211.39.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

