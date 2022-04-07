ContentBox Reaches Market Cap of $455,932.38 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $455,932.38 and $16.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ContentBox has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011311 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.93 or 0.00234675 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000094 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

