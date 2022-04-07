ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.57. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. Analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ContraFect during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 58.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

