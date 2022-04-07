Contrasting Ouster (NYSE:OUST) & Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) and Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ouster and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster -279.89% -38.56% -32.59% Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A -27.50% -11.00%

This table compares Ouster and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster $33.58 million 23.93 -$93.98 million ($0.84) -5.54 Sarcos Technology and Robotics $5.07 million 192.44 -$81.51 million N/A N/A

Sarcos Technology and Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ouster.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ouster and Sarcos Technology and Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ouster currently has a consensus price target of $12.80, indicating a potential upside of 175.27%. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.45%. Given Ouster’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ouster is more favorable than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Ouster shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sarcos Technology and Robotics beats Ouster on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ouster Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

