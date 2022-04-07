Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Convey Holding Parent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Convey Holding Parent from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Convey Holding Parent from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Shares of NYSE CNVY opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Convey Holding Parent has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06.

Convey Holding Parent ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNVY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,263,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,012,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,393,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 725,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 472,597 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

