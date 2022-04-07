Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.50

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 33725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.17 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

