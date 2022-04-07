Cormark Cuts Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$20.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TXG. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$14.69 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$11.79 and a 52-week high of C$18.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.3699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

