Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

GLW opened at $34.92 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

