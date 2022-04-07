Corus Entertainment (CJR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 8th. Analysts expect Corus Entertainment to post earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$452.10 million.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$6.93 and a 12-month high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.