Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CJREF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.09.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $774.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.50. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.28 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.