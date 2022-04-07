COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.96 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CICOY)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of COSCO SHIPPING in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.96 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COSCO SHIPPING’s FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
About COSCO SHIPPING (Get Rating)
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.
