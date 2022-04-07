Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $228.20

Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 228.20 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 237.20 ($3.11), with a volume of 1456979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 278.60 ($3.65).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 340 ($4.46) to GBX 280 ($3.67) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.69) price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.82) price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 493.78 ($6.48).

The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 287.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 393.10.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

