Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) to post sales of $190.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.00 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $166.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $838.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $838.00 million to $840.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $972.22 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.44. The stock had a trading volume of 72,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,439. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software has a one year low of $64.79 and a one year high of $283.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total value of $106,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $89,072.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,881 shares of company stock worth $1,678,293 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,922,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,895,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,118,000 after acquiring an additional 732,630 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,732,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,683,000 after acquiring an additional 576,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

