Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $836 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.51 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.030-$0.060 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on COUP. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.38.

COUP stock opened at $102.28 on Thursday. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $283.38. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.69 and a 200 day moving average of $166.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $775,878.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,293 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Coupa Software by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

