Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Price Down 6.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Thursday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $59.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Cowen traded as low as $21.95 and last traded at $22.07. Approximately 10,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 393,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cowen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 30,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cowen by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Cowen by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 37,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $606.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $453.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

