Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,296 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 154.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.46.

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.