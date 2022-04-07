Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,777,000 after buying an additional 2,802,533 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,246,000 after buying an additional 2,064,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,105,000 after buying an additional 761,166 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,475,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,982,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,550,000 after buying an additional 272,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $75.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.45. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $78.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

