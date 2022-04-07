Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,998 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 46.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.