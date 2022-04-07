Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 269.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $198.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

