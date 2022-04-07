Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,730 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,682,000 after buying an additional 510,106 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 327.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after buying an additional 298,187 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 231,937 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 100.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after buying an additional 99,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $116.21 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

