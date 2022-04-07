Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $30,351,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.63.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $125.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.14. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

