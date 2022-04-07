Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.61% from the company’s current price.

PHM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

PHM opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

