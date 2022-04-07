Credit Suisse Group Trims Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Target Price to $150.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.33.
NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $105.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,290.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $90.20 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.25 and a 200 day moving average of $120.27.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,000.00%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,365,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,456,000 after buying an additional 560,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after buying an additional 524,219 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,652,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after buying an additional 362,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.
About Papa John’s International (Get Rating)
Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.