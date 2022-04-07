Credit Suisse Group Trims Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Target Price to $150.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $105.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,290.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $90.20 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.25 and a 200 day moving average of $120.27.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,000.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,365,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,456,000 after buying an additional 560,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after buying an additional 524,219 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,652,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after buying an additional 362,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.