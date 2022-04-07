Credits (CS) Hits Market Cap of $7.25 Million

Credits (CS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $7.25 million and approximately $65,912.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Credits has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

