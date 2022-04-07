Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $593,550.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $593,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $403,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $450,800.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $376,500.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $548,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $694,650.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,157,870.64.

On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cricut by 9,201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cricut by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 226,371 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at $3,625,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cricut by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 128,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,534,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

