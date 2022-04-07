Critical Analysis: Barnwell Industries (BRN) versus Its Rivals

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) is one of 279 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Barnwell Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
8.6% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
This table compares Barnwell Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Barnwell Industries
|35.15%
|118.68%
|31.10%
|Barnwell Industries Competitors
|-14.60%
|0.19%
|6.72%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Barnwell Industries and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Barnwell Industries
|$18.11 million
|$6.25 million
|3.46
|Barnwell Industries Competitors
|$8.94 billion
|$499.56 million
|3.32
Barnwell Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries. Barnwell Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Barnwell Industries and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Barnwell Industries
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Barnwell Industries Competitors
|2208
|10894
|15640
|597
|2.50
As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 9.63%. Given Barnwell Industries’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Barnwell Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Volatility and Risk
Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnwell Industries’ competitors have a beta of 1.34, indicating that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.
About Barnwell Industries (Get Rating)
Barnwell Industries, Inc. engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada. The Land Investment segment invests in land interest in Hawaii. The Contract Drilling segment provides well drilling services and water pumping system installation and repairs in Hawaii. The company was founded by Morton H. Kinzler in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.
