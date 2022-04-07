CROAT (CROAT) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, CROAT has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a market cap of $160,236.77 and $31.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 91,933,871 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.