CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

