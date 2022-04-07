Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $138.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.59 and a 200-day moving average of $133.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

