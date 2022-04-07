Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) EVP Sells $20,833.33 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) EVP Andrew Hertz Bowman sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $20,833.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $47.06 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.72.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,166 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 76.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 66,834 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

