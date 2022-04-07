Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 12,572 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,489 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Etsy in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $125.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $307.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

