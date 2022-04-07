Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 17,968 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,968 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $139.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.56.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

