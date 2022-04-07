Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 27,571 Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.11% of Lakeland Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 82,539 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,506. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $73.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.48. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

