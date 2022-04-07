Cwm LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,000. Cwm LLC owned about 5.48% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 295.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

RZG stock opened at $135.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.14. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $178.95.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

