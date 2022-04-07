Cwm LLC Buys New Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 519,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Zuora as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zuora by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,875,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,572,000 after purchasing an additional 400,260 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zuora by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,327,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,829,000 after buying an additional 402,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zuora by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,816,000 after acquiring an additional 132,341 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zuora by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 952,560 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,537,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,722,000 after acquiring an additional 114,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $161,939.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $63,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,878 shares of company stock worth $1,254,763. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 2.14.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Zuora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.