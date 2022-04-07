Cwm LLC Buys New Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 46,221 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 200,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $53.96.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.