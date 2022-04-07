Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 28,152 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $9,108,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 143,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $98.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average of $90.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $76.07 and a 52-week high of $104.34. The stock has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.38%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

