Cwm LLC Invests $11.59 Million in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 333,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $2,062,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 60,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $2,132,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,420 shares of company stock worth $9,681,103. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PD opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.17. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PD. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

PagerDuty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.