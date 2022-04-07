Cwm LLC Invests $2.10 Million in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,071,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,378,000 after acquiring an additional 92,995 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 661,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,067,000 after acquiring an additional 337,671 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,016,000.

Shares of DFUS opened at $48.30 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average is $49.24.

