Cwm LLC Invests $3.17 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,764,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $68.59 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $63.53 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.48.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

