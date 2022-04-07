Cwm LLC Makes New $13.11 Million Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 246,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,113,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.25% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.32. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $54.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

