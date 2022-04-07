Cwm LLC Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 291.6% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.
IUSG stock opened at $103.38 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.55.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).
