Cwm LLC Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $171.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.92 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

