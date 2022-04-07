Cwm LLC Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SpringWorks Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $89.75.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

