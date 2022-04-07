Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Standard Motor Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,436,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,682,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $932,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $289,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills bought 4,550 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,108.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,185 shares of company stock worth $407,090. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.13. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $916.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.48.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.24. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

SMP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

