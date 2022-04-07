Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 34,673 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $235.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $216.62 and a one year high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

