Cwm LLC Takes $7.17 Million Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 115,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in AeroVironment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 7.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3,356.88 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.46. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $117.62.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

AeroVironment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.