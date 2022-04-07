Cwm LLC Takes $7.94 Million Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 206,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,936,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Redfin at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Redfin by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Redfin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Redfin by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Redfin by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.14.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $142,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,750 shares of company stock worth $1,608,835. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

